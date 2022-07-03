Confirmation was received that Russian Akula amphibious assault boat was detonated by mine in waters of Mariupol - Andryushchenko
On June 30, the Russian amphibious assault boat Akula was blown up by a mine in the waters of Mariupol.
As reported by Censor.NET, Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this in a telegram.
"Finally, we received confirmation that the Russian D-106 Black Sea Fleet Project 1176 "Shark" amphibious landing craft was indeed blown up by a mine on June 30 in the waters of Mariupol. Three sailors are already singing fish songs together with Kobzon," Andryushchenko wrote.
