"We were and will be together with brotherly Russia. Our participation in "special operation" was determined by me long time ago," - Lukashenko

A single army has been created in the union of Belarus and Russia for a long time, and the participation of Belarus in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine has long been determined.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the BelTA publication, Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, announced this at the wreath-laying ceremony at the "Kurgan Slavy" memorial complex on the occasion of the Independence Day of Belarus on July 3.

"We are the only country that supports the Russians in this struggle. Those who reproach us, did you not know that we have the closest alliance with the Russian Federation? With the state with which we are building a single, powerful, independent state - the Union State. Where two independent peoples were in the union.

And that they did not know that we have created a single group of armed forces in the union of Belarus and Russia a long time ago? Virtually a single army. You knew all this, so why are you reproaching us today? We were and will be together with fraternal Russia. Our participation in the "special operation" was determined by me a long time ago," the message reads.

Lukashenko said that on the first day of Russia's attack on Ukraine, he allegedly said that the Belarusians "will not allow anyone to shoot a Russian person in the back."

According to him, the Belarusians "took up defenses from the Brest fortress to the southern borders in order to prevent this blow to the Russians from the side of the NATO troops."

Lukashenko believes that NATO has increased the number of armed forces in Eastern Europe "tenfold... to fight." And Belarus, according to him, "needs to persevere... and win."

