Rashists left more than 100 settlements of Zaporizhia region without gas. Kidnappings do not stop either, - Starukh

In the last day, there were 44 attacks on peaceful settlements. The most affected were Orihiv, Stepnohirsk, and Kamianske, as well as two villages that are part of the Polohiv and Vasyliv districts.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, on the TV channel "Rada".

"22 buildings and infrastructure facilities were destroyed. Unfortunately, the gas pipeline was damaged and the gas supply to the Vasylivsky district and the city of Melitopol has been completely stopped in the last few days. Also, the gas supply to the city of Orichova has been stopped until the gas pipeline is restored. Accordingly, 109 settlements throughout the region are currently without gas, and most of them are in the Berdyansk district, which the occupiers left without gas during the storming of Mariupol," said the head of the RMA.

In addition, Oleksandr Starukh reminded that 80 settlements do not have electricity, and the worst situation is in the territories where combat clashes are taking place.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of city of Orihiv in Zaporizhia region. PHOTOS

"Due to regular shelling and brazen behavior of the Rashists, repair crews cannot get to the site of the accidents to eliminate them. To restore the damaged communications, a regime of silence is needed, but the enemy does not want to create it. As a result, the civilian population suffers.

Currently, the occupiers are preparing for a circular defense, but they are receiving constant blows from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For example, explosions were heard in warehouses in the city of Melitopol in the morning, and interethnic disputes are taking place in the territory of Tokmak among people from the Russian Federation, who continue to rob local residents and brazenly divide their property," the RMA noted.

Starukh added: "At the same time, in more peaceful places of Zaporizhzhia region, the work to stabilize the general situation continues: farmers are preparing for harvesting, all services are working, mines are being checked and eliminated. As for the representatives of the agricultural sector in the temporarily occupied territories, there they suffer from looting and intimidation by the enemy.

Also, there are already 385 cases of kidnapping, of which 157 people are still being held hostage. Among them are three minors, including Vladyslav, the 16-year-old son of the head of the Zaporizhzhya district military administration Oleg Buryak, who has been held hostage for more than 80 days.