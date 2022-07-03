ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8200 visitors online
News War
3 526 9

Russians have strengthened filtering measures in occupied Kherson region, - regional council

окупанти

The Russian invaders intensified filtering measures in Kherson, Oleshky and other settlements in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Facebook page of the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yury Sobolevskyi.

"The Orks have strengthened filtering measures. Please be extremely careful. Searches in Kherson, Chornobayivka, Oleshky," Sobolevsky wrote.

According to him, the aggressors are looking for either Ukrainian underground or Russian deserters.

See more: Troops of Russian Federation launched rocket attack on enterprise in Kharkiv district of Kyiv, - National Police. PHOTOS

Author: 

regional council (16) occupation (1865) Khersonska region (2035)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 