Reznikov confirmed that US will provide Ukraine with NASAMS air defense systems

The United States of America decided to supply Ukraine with NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to medium and long-range air defense systems.

This was announced on Twitter by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET informs.

"Thank you to President Joe Biden and my colleague Lloyd Austin for another significant step in support of Ukraine: the decision to supply NASAMS to the Ukrainian army. This increases our capabilities to protect the land and the sky," the official wrote.

NASAMS is a Norwegian anti-aircraft missile system with an American radar, which can fire 72 missiles in 12 seconds and shoot down planes, helicopters and cruise missiles, for example, "Iskander" or "Point-U", Suspilne reports. At the same time, NASAMS is capable of hitting targets at a distance of 160 km.

NASAMS air defense systems are used in the USA to protect the strategically important airspace around the White House and the Capitol in the capital, Washington.

It will be recalled that on July 1, the Pentagon announced a new aid package for Ukraine: the United States of America will allocate another 820 million dollars in aid to ensure Ukraine's military needs. In particular, the assistance includes two advanced anti-aircraft missile systems (NASAMS), as well as additional ammunition for artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), up to 150,000 rounds of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition and four additional anti-aircraft radars.