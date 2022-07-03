Lysychansk is not under "full control" of Russian military, - Ministry of Defense

Yurii Sak, adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, said that the city of Lysychansk is not under the "full control" of Russian troops.

He said this in a BBC commentary, Censor.NET reports.

Sak denied Moscow's claims that the city would be taken by the Russians. But he added that the situation in the city had been "very tense for quite some time," and Russian ground forces "were constantly attacking the city."

"For Ukrainians, the value of human life is the main priority, so sometimes we can retreat from certain territories in order to win them back in the future," he added.

It will be recalled that earlier the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhiy Shoigu reported to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin about the full occupation of Luhansk region, stressing that the Russians have fully taken control of Lysychansk.

