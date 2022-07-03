Family deported from occupied Kharkiv Oblast died in Belgorod, Russia - three adults and child

In the city of Belhorod, the Koptelov family from Tsupivka died as a result of an explosion on July 3. Among them are three adults and one child.

This was announced by the head of the Dergachyv community, Viacheslav Zadorenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"Tonight, as a result of actions caused by Russian servicemen, the Koptelov family from Tsupivka died in the city of Belgorod. This information came to us from forced migrants. Residents of Tsupivka and other occupied settlements were forced to flee the war through Russia to European countries by any available means. Unfortunately, as we can see, Russia is destroying our people on its territory," Zadorenko said.

We will remind, on the morning of July 3, the governor of the Belgorod region, Viacheslav Gladkov, reported about "a series of loud noises in Belgorod", which sounded around three o'clock. Subsequently, Gladkov reported three dead, four wounded, partial destruction of 11 apartment buildings and 39 private buildings (5 of them completely).

A part of the missile of the Russian air defense system "Pantsir" fell on a high-rise building in Belgorod. There are no such complexes in service in Ukraine.

Shortly after the reports from Belgorod in Kharkiv, around four in the morning, just like the previous morning, rocket explosions were heard - today there were four of them. For at least a month, the Russian army launches rockets from Belgorod over Kharkiv and the region - they hit mainly civilian buildings - schools, infrastructure objects. As a result of today's attack, one person was killed and 4 others were injured.