Strikes of Russian Federation on civilian objects are not accuracy errors, but aimed fire aimed at terrorizing Ukrainians, - CCD

The Russian army carries out targeted missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

There it is confirmed that problems with the accuracy of Kh-22 missiles were already known in the USSR.

"At that time, an error of 500 m from the target was laid in their TTCs with compensation for the deficiency due to power. But the war in Ukraine showed that the accuracy error exceeds 500 m and reaches up to 3 km.

Since May, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation began testing the Kh-22 in order to find out its effectiveness, and in a month and a half they found out that the range of use of missiles instead of 600 km is no more than 200 km. It is at this distance that the X-22 maintains accuracy," the researchers point out.

In their opinion, now the enemy is using these parameters for attacks on Ukraine, because the attack on Kremenchuk was carried out from a distance of 200 km, and on Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky - from 170 km.

"Therefore, the strikes on civilian objects are not errors of accuracy, but aimed fire, the purpose of which is to terrorize the population and the leadership of Ukraine," the CCD concludes.

Ukrainians are urged there to follow the shelter during an air raid and to remember the rule of 2 walls and 2 exits.

It will be recalled that on June 27, the Russianslaunched a missile attack on the "Amstor" shopping center in Kremenchuk. At that time, there were about a thousand people in it. The number of dead and missing as a result of the Russian attack on the shopping center in Kremenchuk is 22 people. President Zelensky called Russia a terrorist country. The world's leading politicians condemned this atrocity.