Do not push Ukraine to negotiating table. It is Kyiv's decision when to go this way - Steinmeier

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke out against calls to Ukraine to negotiate an end to the war started by Russia.

Bild writes about it, as reported by Censor.NEТ with reference to EP.

"We have to put Ukraine in a position where it has something to agree on, making it strong before the negotiations begin. We will not put pressure on Ukraine. It remains a decision for Ukraine when to go down this path," Steinmeier said.

Watch more: Shelling of Sloviansk: previously - 6 dead, 15 wounded. Among dead - child, - CMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS

He also stated that no one expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept the "complete economic, political and moral ruin of his country" in order to realize his imperial dreams.

As for the effect of the war on Germany, he said: "It is also possible that we have some difficult years ahead of us."