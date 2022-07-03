Zelensky on Lysychansk: This is our weak point, there are battles on outskirts of city, Russian Federation does not have final control

There are battles on the outskirts of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, the situation is difficult, but it is impossible to definitively say that the city is under the control of the Russian army.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this on July 3 during a briefing with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, answering a question from Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"It's really the most difficult situation, the most dangerous, and we don't have an advantage there, and it's true, it's our weak point," Zelensky admitted.

At the same time, the president emphasized that the government and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to speed up the supply of weapons that will give the opportunity to have a fire advantage and put more pressure on Russia in the Lysychansk direction.

"There are risks that the entire Luhansk region will be occupied, they are understandable. But you must understand that the situation can change every day. This happened to us in many towns, unfortunately, places that have already been completely destroyed: such places that you know, they were transferred, sorry for such a comparison. They were transferred from one side to the other on a daily basis," added Zelensky.