Turkey detained Russian ship with grain from occupied Berdiansk, - Ambassador Bodnar

Turkish customs detained a Russian cargo ship with grain stolen by the occupation forces and taken out of the port of Berdiansk.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"We have full cooperation, the vessel is now standing in front of the port entrance. The Turkish customs authorities have detained it. An interdepartmental meeting will be held tomorrow at which the further fate of this vessel will be decided," said Bodnar.

The ambassador added that the request of the Prosecutor General's Office had been forwarded and Ukraine expects that the vessel will be arrested, the property will be confiscated and all those involved will be brought to justice.

"The situation with this vessel is special, as it first tried to use the temporarily occupied port of Berdyansk and then enter the Turkish port. This is illegal and, frankly, it is a great audacity and an attempt to actually break through such a corridor in order to take advantage of the opportunity and take out property," said Bodnar.

It will be recalled that on July 1, the ship Zhibek Zholy from occupied Berdiansk entered the Turkish port of Karasu. Yevhen Balytskyi, the head of the so-called "temporary administration of the Zaporizhia region" appointed by the occupiers, reported that the ship had taken 7,000 tons of Ukrainian grain stolen by the Russians from Berdiansk. The dry cargo ship "Zhibek Zholy" was built in Russia by the Kazakh company KTZ Express Shipping, but it travels under the flag of the Russian Federation.