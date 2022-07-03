Australia will provide Ukraine with additional $100 million in military-technical assistance and 34 units of armored vehicles, - Australian Prime Minister Albanese

Australia will provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in military-technical assistance and 34 units of armored vehicles, - Australian Prime Minister Albanian

As Censor.NET informs, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said this at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"Today we are announcing an additional $100 million in military-technical assistance to Ukraine. In total, we have already provided $390 million. We are also providing an additional 14 armored personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster armored vehicles. Thus, the total number of Bushmaster armored vehicles will be 60," Albanese said.

He added that Australia would also provide additional military equipment, drones, and other military equipment as requested by Ukraine.

"In addition, we will provide further assistance to the border troops of Ukraine - we will improve their equipment, the level of cyber security, and improve control over the border," the Prime Minister of Australia promised.

