Zelensky about Lukashenko's statement concerning Belarus' participation in Russia's "special operation": Signal sounds dangerous. I think we' will see its results".

On July 3, during a briefing with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albenizi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the recent statement by Alexander Lukashenko, who had seized power in Belarus, about Belarus' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that the union of Belarus and Russia had long ago created a united army, and that he had "long ago determined" Belarus' participation in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Commenting on this statement, Zelensky noted that it was, first of all, dangerous for the friendly Belarusian people, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.

"He (Lukashenko. - Ed.) should, it seems to me, not involve Belarus in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the violation of all international treaties, International Law in general," Zelensky said.

"I think the dangerous signal that was, I think we will see with you the results of these signals," Zelensky added.

The President of Ukraine noted that "it's no secret to anyone" that missiles were fired at our state from the territory of Belarus.

July 3 is Independence Day in Belarus. Lukashenko said during his speech that Belarus "supports the Russians in this fight." He noted that Russia and Belarus have "a single army."

"You all knew it, so why are you blaming us today? We have been and will be together with brotherly Russia. Our participation in the "special operation" was determined by me long ago," added Lukashenko.