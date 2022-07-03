My participation in G-20 summit depends on country's situation and Russia's participation in it, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his presence at the G-20 summit in Indonesia in November this year depends on the situation in the country and the Russian President's participation in the summit.

"Our participation depends on the Russian Federation to be there. I told the Indonesian President that we are grateful for the invitation, but we have a security situation," he told reporters Sunday after meeting with the Australian Prime Minister in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"I'm not sure that the war will end 100 percent with complete deoccupation, and that's why I don't envision myself going there," he said. At the same time, Zelensky said he was "not sure" there would be a large number of states there, if there were any.

"And if, God forbid, a few more "Buchas" show up, I think Russia will be totally isolated," he said.

For his part, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albenizi said he could not yet imagine a boycott of the summit. "If he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) comes, and I'm not sure he will, he will get the reception he deserves," he said.

Read more: President of Indonesia Widodo handing over to Zelensky request to take special part in G20 summit