"Melitopol airfield as Rashist military base no longer exists," Mayor Fedorov

The Melitopol airfield as a military base of the Russian invaders no longer exists, it was destroyed by precision shelling, and the remnants of equipment and personnel were withdrawn by the enemy.

This was said by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov during the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We can say that the Melitopol airfield as a military base of the Rascists no longer exists: from 3 am after the first shelling they started to evacuate all the personnel from there, and after the second strike at 6 am they started to take out all the surviving equipment. That was until about 9-10 a.m., and after that there was not a single person at the military base seized by the Rashists," said the mayor of Melitopol.

According to him, not a single civilian was harmed by these strikes, while several dozen Russians were injured.

Fedorov added that after the morning shelling, the Russians completely blocked Melitopol from entering and leaving by about 4 p.m., and then traffic was allowed, but checks were significantly intensified.

According to his information, a few hours ago there was another shelling near Melitopol, near the village of Myrne, where the enemies also seized the territory of a former military base, and after that they also began to remove their equipment.

"On the border between Melitopol and Tokmak districts near the village of Lubymivka, a railway bridge was blown up. Ammunition was delivered via this route, mainly to the Berdyansk and Donetsk directions. Today, the bridge is completely non-functional. It is clear that another route of ammunition supply for the Rashists has been blocked," he said.