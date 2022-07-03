ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4919 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
11 766 28

Diver from Zaporizhzhia NPP who was tortured by Russians died in occupied Enerhodar - Mayor Orlov

заэс,заес

In a hospital of occupied Enerhodar, a diver from the hydraulic unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP died of bodily injuries caused by torture by the Russian occupants.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram by Dmytro Orlov, mayor of Enerhodar.

"On July 3, Andrey Goncharuk, a diver from the hydraulic unit at Zaporizhzhia NPP, passed away. A few days ago the nuclear power plant worker, an experienced and professional diver, was severely beaten by the occupants.
The man was required to dive into the Zaporizhzhia NPP splash pool, and after his refusal, the monsters in human form tortured Andriy Honcharuk," the Mayor wrote.

He recalled that with numerous injuries in a state of coma Andriy Honcharuk was taken to the hospital of Enerhodar. But the injuries were incompatible with life and today the man died without regaining consciousness.

As reported, the Russian invaders inflicted almost 40 billion hryvnias worth of damage to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Read more: At Zaporizhia NPP, occupiers forcibly drain cooling pools, - Energoatom

Author: 

murder (635) Zaporizhia NPP (456)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 