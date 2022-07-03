Australian Prime Minister Albaniz predicts unfriendly reception for Putin at G20 summit: "He will get what he deserves".

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albaniz predicts an unfriendly reception for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit if he arrives in Indonesia.

Albaniz said this at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"If Mr. Putin wants to come to this meeting (G20. - Ed.), and I'm not sure he will, he will get the reception he deserves, which is unfriendly," Albaniz said.

Read more: My participation in G-20 summit depends on country's situation and Russia's participation in it, - Zelensky

The Australian prime minister added that Putin does not respect the rule of law in the world and does not behave in accordance with universal values.

According to him, he heard this opinion from NATO leaders at the Madrid summit and fully shares it.

As reported, Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of the Indonesian president to join the G20 summit; the format of participation is being specified. The G20 summit will be held in November on the Indonesian island of Bali.