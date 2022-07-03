We provide Ukraine with modern weapons, so delivery speed is not so high, - Scholz

Germany plans to supply Ukraine with the most modern weapons. That is why the speed of deliveries is not so powerful.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine , citing The Guardian, this statement was made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The head of the German government stressed that the missile launchers that other countries are sending to Ukraine are already in storage. However, they are not the most modern ones. At the same time, the SAUs that Germany will send will be "the newest howitzers on the world market".

He also noted that it is impossible to compare the speed of U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine with the German ones.

"You have to understand that there is a difference between a country like the United States spending so much on defense, which is a very big investment," Scholz stressed.

In addition, he said, the long delays in German weapons deliveries compared to the rapid U.S. deliveries are due to the need to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany.

