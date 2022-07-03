Occupiers shelled two communities in Kryvyi Rih district, no casualties - Military Administration

Russian occupants shelled two communities in the Kryvyi Rih district, no one was injured

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook by the mayor of Kryvyi Rih, head of the city's military administration Oleksandr Vilkul.

"In the Kryvyi Rih district they shelled the territory of the Zelenodolsk community - Velyka Kostromka and Zelenodolsk itself. Three houses in the dacha settlement were destroyed. Also, the border areas of Shirokovska community were shelled and a fire broke out on one of the fields. Thank God, no casualties," - wrote Vilkul.

He noted that currently the situation remains tense. The occupants continue systematic shelling of civilian settlements along the entire line of contact with all types of multiple rocket launchers, artillery, tanks and mortars, as well as the use of combat aviation.

Read more: Russian occupants shelling de-occupied areas of Kherson region in order not to allow evacuation of people to Kryvyi Rih - military administration

"Today the orcs have continued their terrorist activities," the mayor stressed.

At the same time, according to the mayor, the situation in Kryvyi Rih and the district "is completely stable and under the full control of the Military Administration and the AFU.

In addition, refugees continue to arrive in the city, which have already been officially registered 52 thousand "In reality in the city more than 65 thousand migrants," - wrote Vilkul.

Read more: Russians fired on village in Dnipropetrovsk region from "Urahans". There is wounded