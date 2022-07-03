Bodies of more than 400 dead were returned to Ukraine from February 24 - Vereshchuk

The bodies of over 400 dead defenders of the homeland and citizens were returned to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories Iryna Vereshchuk in the air of a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We already have more than 400 bodies that we returned... But it's definitely few, because we know that there are many more bodies. Russia doesn't want to show its citizens the mass transfer of bodies, they understand what kind of explosion it will lead to, so they do it almost secretly, they do it without advertising, and they try not to hand over the bodies to us," Vereshchuk said.

She also drew attention to the problem of identification of bodies by Russians.

"Let me explain one more situation, which is a problem and will be a problem in the future. We conduct identification and genetic examination according to European protocols. But Russia does not support European protocols as a matter of principle, being in a state of horde and medievalism, they have their own protocols. And in the future it will be a big problem, because those examinations that they conduct, genetic, will not exactly match, and we may not see in the lists of those bodies that they will even give us. This is a problem, but we also think how to solve it, "- said Vereshchuk.