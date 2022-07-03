Putin will regroup and attack again, we can't afford new Minsk agreement: Ukraine needs clear Victory - British Foreign Minister Truss

If a "bad agreement" with Russia is signed, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will use the time to regroup and will attack Ukraine again.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain Liz Truss, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to her, there is no danger of a compromise with Putin in Europe that would be similar to the Munich collusion of 1938.

"NATO is extremely singular in its support for Ukraine. We all know that an ill-conceived peace agreement will allow Putin to regroup his forces and return to attack. That's why we can't afford a new Minsk agreement," Truss stated.

She stressed that Ukraine needs "a clear Victory that will restore its security.

As a reminder, the Munich Agreement of 1938 (Munich Treaty) allowed Germany to take part of Czechoslovakia, the Sudetenland, with the consent of France, Great Britain and Italian support. The agreement is considered the culmination of the British-French policy of appeasement, which led to World War II.