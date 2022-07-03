Transfer of NASAMS air defense systems will be huge step for Ukraine - Air Forces

The transfer of Norwegian air defense systems NASAMS announced by the USA to Ukraine will make it possible to considerably increase airspace security.

This was stated in comment to Suspilne by Yuriy Ignat, spokesman of the Air Forces Command.

"At first we stated that we need Western-style systems. When the President already addressed the Norwegian Parliament a few months ago, that we definitely need your NASAMS - this is the kind of system that is in the modern combat conditions, and we are now conducting such combat operations that we have to deploy our air defenses from hidden positions, to be mobile, that is exactly the kind of system NASAMS is," he said.

According to the official, this system is highly mobile and can quickly deploy, fire off and leave the position. NASAMS has six missiles, and the range of this system reaches 40 kilometers.

"In fact, it will somewhat strengthen such an echelon of ours as the "Buk M-1". That is, in addition to our "Buks", this complex, which is also autonomous, would work well, and it would work effectively in that system. Negotiations are serious, at different levels, and the transfer of these weapons would be a huge step for us," summed up Yuriy Ignat.

On July 1, the Pentagon announced a new aid package for Ukraine: the United States will allocate another $820 million in aid to meet Ukraine's military needs. In particular, the assistance includes two advanced surface-to-air missile systems (NASAMS), as well as additional ammunition for artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), up to 150,000 rounds of 155 millimeter caliber artillery ammunition and four additional anti-artillery boards. The United States of America has decided to supply Ukraine with NASAMS medium- and long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.