Ukraine is not surrendering its land. We will come back thanks to our tactics, thanks to an increase in the supply of modern weapons.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was emphasized in his video appeal by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He noted: "If our army command takes people away from certain points on the front where the enemy has the greatest firepower advantage - this includes Lysychansk - it means only one thing: that we will come back thanks to our tactics, thanks to an increase in supplies of modern weapons.

Ukraine is not handing anything over. And when someone there in Moscow reports something about the Luhansk region - let them remember their reports and promises before February 24, in the first days of this invasion, in the spring and now. Let them realistically assess what they got during that time and how much they paid for it. For their present reports will go as far in the dust as those of that time.

