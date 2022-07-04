As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 345 children died and more than 644 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of July 4, 2022, more than 989 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 345 children died and more than 644 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 345, Kharkiv region - 185, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31," the report says.

So, on July 3, a 9-year-old girl died as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

Also, on July 3, Russian troops once again shelled the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. A 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were injured.

2,102 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 215 were completely destroyed.

