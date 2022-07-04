Armed Forces destroyed Russian ammunition warehouse in Snizhne. This is strong blow to ensure enemy group in east, - Mysyagin. VIDEO
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one of the largest Russian ammunition depots.
People's deputy of "Servants of the People" Yurii Mysyagin announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the warehouse was located in the deep rear of the Snizhne city, Donetsk region, which has been occupied since 2014. Location: "Snizhnianskhimmash".
"Since 2014, an unreal amount of equipment and BK have been brought there. Judging by the gaps, there is not much left of the largest composition of BK and this is unreal cool. This is a strong blow to the supply and provision of the Russian group in Luhansk and Donetsk regions", - notes the People's Deputy.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password