Increase in number of missile strikes is connected with change of head of "special operation", - Budanov

Russia understands that its missiles will hit the civilian population, and that suits them.

This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"In general, the question of why Russia has recently intensified the use of missiles so much has a rather simple answer, strangely enough. There is no conspiracy theory or any far-sighted plans here.

The head of, as they say, the "special military operation" in Ukraine has changed, he has become the commander of the Air Force. He knows how to fight with bombers and missiles, that's what he does. So there is a rather easy answer here, no wonder," he explained.

Also, according to Budanov, Russia clearly understands where plus or minus their missiles will land.

"Yes, there are questions about their low accuracy, but they understand that these will be strikes on the civilian population. They are completely satisfied with this, absolutely completely, you can even see it in the official rhetoric, what they say - in principle, they do not justify it very much ", added the head.

