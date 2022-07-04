Problem of grain corridors should be solved while respecting interests of both Russian Federation and Ukraine, - Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu
The UN has prepared an objective and implemented plan for the export of grain from Ukraine.
This was announced by the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Censor.NET informs with reference to Anadolu.
"The UN plan meets the export interests of both Russia and Ukraine. However, in order to export Ukrainian grain, it is necessary to create a safe corridor without the threat of sea mines. Today, food prices in the world have risen sharply. We advocate that the problem be resolved in favor of Kyiv and Moscow," explained the minister.
