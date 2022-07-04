Ukrainian who helped enemy set up better firing positions during occupation of Bucha will be tried - Prosecutor General's Office

According to the procedural guidance of the prosecutors, the Office of the Prosecutor General completed the pre-trial investigation and directed the court to file a lawsuit against a citizen of Ukraine for committing treason.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation established that a citizen of Ukraine from February 26 to March 31, 2022, during the occupation by the armed forces of the Russian Federation of the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, went over to the side of the enemy. He provided information to military units of the Russian Federation about the situation in the occupied city and accompanied them during patrols. The accused also found advantageous firing positions for the enemy in order to arrange them and further destroy servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The accused conducted pro-Russian propaganda among the residents of the occupied city exerted psychological and physical influence on the local residents in order to suppress possible resistance on their part to the military personnel of the aggressor country. The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings was carried out by the State Security Service of the National Police under the operational support of the Department of Criminal Investigation of the National Police of Ukraine," the message reads.

See more: Aggressor must lose not only on battlefield, but also historically and conceptually, - Zelensky. PHOTOS