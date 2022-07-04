Occupiers intimidate Melitopol people by depriving them of their parental rights, - Mayor Fedorov

The Russian occupiers in Melitopol are threatening parents to take away their children if they do not attend the schools they are trying to open in the captured city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the mayor of the city Fedorov.

"For the last two weeks, the Rashists have clearly declared their intentions that those parents who do not send their children to the school that the Rashists are trying to organize will have their parental rights taken away," he said.

There are no legal grounds for depriving the occupiers of their parental rights, and when resorting to kidnapping, the invaders do not care about such "trifles".

"It sounds pretty funny. I can't imagine how it will happen in real life. But there are such threats today," Fedorov concluded.

The occupiers are trying to start schools with a Russian curriculum in the captured Ukrainian territories, but Ukrainian teachers mostly do not want to cooperate with the invaders.

