Propagandist Ovsyannikova is "forced" to return from Germany to Russian Federation

The ex-editor of the Russian propaganda "First Channel" Maria Ovsyannikova no longer works for the German newspaper Die Welt and is "forced" to fly to Russia.

She told about this on Instagram, Censor.NET reports.

So, on July 3, she published a post announcing that she had finished working for a German newspaper.

"It was a unique experience of working in free journalism. Thank you to the Welt team for supporting me during such a difficult time. The time flew by imperceptibly. Our three-month contract has ended. I continue to move forward," she wrote.

The next day, Ovsyannikova announced that she was returning to Russia to defend her right to custody of the children in court.

"Tomorrow, July 5, I will have to defend my parental rights in court. My ex-husband works for the propaganda channel RT under the leadership of the odious Margarita Simonyan, who threatens nuclear war with the whole world. After my anti-war protest on live air, he filed a lawsuit and demanded that the children live with him in Moscow. He stopped communicating and does not want to negotiate," Ovsyannikova wrote.

The woman believes that she can be arrested in Russia.

"There will be charges under the new "article about fakes" for my protest live on Channel One or for my anti-war reports and posts on social networks. But to prevent this from happening, I will not give up any of my words. No force will force me to go to a compromise with my own conscience. I will always call a war a war," she said.