About 8,000 residents remained in occupied Severodonetsk, and over 10,000 - in Lysychansk, - Haidai

In Severodonetsk and Lysychansk of the Luhansk region, which were left by the Ukrainian army, eight and 10 thousand residents remained, respectively.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"If we take the city of Severodonetsk, approximately 8,000 (remained. - Ed.), a little more than 10,000 - in Lysychansk. But most of the people still left," he said.

Haidai also spoke about the conditions in which people live in the occupied territories.

Read more: Units of Russian Federation that took part in battles in Luhansk region should increase their capabilities, - Putin. VIDEO

"In those territories that defended against the Rashists, we can say that the infrastructure has been destroyed by more than 90 percent. 90 percent of the houses were under fire and suffered some destruction. About 60 percent is critical. That is, they are not subject to restoration. They will not restore the centralized water supply system, they will not restore the gas supply. Maybe they will partially restore the electricity supply, 20-30 percent," he also said.