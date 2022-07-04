Flag of Ukraine was installed on Zmiinyi. Military operation on island has been completed, - press center of Defense Forces of South

The Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea was officially returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Gumenyuk, informs Censor.NET.

"The flag of Ukraine has been installed on Zmiiny Island. The military operation has been completed and now the territory has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine," she said.

