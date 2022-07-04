On July 6, Lithuania will hand over Bayraktar "Vanagas" to Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

On July 6, Lithuania will hand over the Bayraktar "Vanagas" drone to Ukraine.

Minister of Defense Arvydas Anushauskas announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"The Bayraktar "Vanagas" with all the bought ammunition is already in Lithuania! On the 6th of July, we will have a quick presentation of it in the Šiauliai Air Base and after that, its further path is to Ukraine!" - the message says.

Earlier it was reported that 5 million euros were collected in Lithuania for "Bayraktar" for Ukraine in three days. The drone will be handed over to Ukraine for free.

