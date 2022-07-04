Since beginning of Russian invasion, more than 1,600 unidentified bodies have been found in Ukraine, most of them in Kyiv region, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and until now, law enforcement officers have counted a total of more than 1,600 unidentified bodies.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"On the territory of Ukraine, according to the National Police, we currently have more than 1,600 unidentified bodies. But a certain number of territories are still under occupation, and we understand that this picture is not complete," said the deputy minister.

She cited the Kyiv region as an example. There, perhaps, so far the most tortured bodies of civilians have been discovered.

"In each individual case, the body was examined and sent for examination, and the cause of death was determined. But I want to say that not every case can be examined for sexual violence," the official said.

She explained that, for example, if we talk about the same Kyiv region, then a lot of completely burnt bodies were found there.

"And in such a state, the body can no longer be subjected to any examinations. And we understand that the occupiers burned the bodies to hide the traces of other crimes. Therefore, wherever it is possible to conduct examinations of bodies for sexual violence, they are conducted there," the deputy said.

