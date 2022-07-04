People of Mariupol are dying from lack of medicine. There is shortage of drugs for cancer patients and people with diabetes in city - city council

In Mariupol, there is a shortage of drugs for cancer patients, people with diabetes, tuberculosis and thyroid problems. The occupiers do not provide residents with quality treatment due to a lack of personnel and medicines.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

The mayor emphasized that people are at risk and cannot wait for the occupiers to deliver medicines.

"Their lives are under threat. After all, for more than 2 months, the Russian invaders and their aides, the self-proclaimed authorities of Mariupol, have been blocking residents' normal access to drinking water, sufficient food, and medicine. In fact, they are pushing people to survive.

Yesterday, a healthy athlete - 2 meters tall and weighing 120 kg - had two legs amputated. Why? After experiencing stress due to military actions, he had an insulin crisis. Due to the lack of necessary medicines and proper medical support in the city, he became a person with a disability. And this is not an isolated case. Instead of high-quality treatment with drugs - limb amputation. "Quick solutions" that maim and kill the people of Mariupol," said Vadym Boychenko.

He called on the international community to assess the humanitarian disaster in the city and the genocide of its residents. He emphasized that it is necessary to do everything to organize assistance for the people of Mariupol.