"We cannot lay down our arms, because otherwise, we will disappear," - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that the national idea of Ukraine is peace.

The head of state said this during a speech before the university community of Japan, Censor.NET informs.

"We cannot lay down our arms, because otherwise, we will disappear. As a state, as a nation, simply as people. Russia has chosen the path of war, and Ukraine is fighting on the path to peace. Russia is shooting for destruction, and Ukraine - is for survival. War is a national idea of the Russian Federation. The national idea of Ukraine is peace," the president emphasized.

According to Zelenskyi, the main goal of Ukraine is peace.

"The peace that is familiar to you. It was familiar to us as well, but everything changed in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and started hostilities in the east of Ukraine. And on February 24, 2022, when, in addition to the east, the aggression of the Russian Federation spread to the south, north, center, and west, when a full-scale war, like a tsunami, covered all of Ukraine. Peace. What was the norm has become a memory. What is the norm for you and what remains the present. And what, I believe, will be the future for you and us," the head of state added.

