In Lugano Ukraine presented plan to build 30 GW of "green" energy by 2032

The post-war reconstruction and development plan of Ukraine envisages the construction of more than 30 GW of "green" energy capacity, which will, among other things, be used for the production of "green" hydrogen.

In general, investments in energy independence and the "green" course are estimated at 130 billion dollars.

In addition to the construction of 30 GW of renewable energy capacity, the construction of 3.5 GW of hydroelectric power plants and 15 GW of electrolysis capacity for the production of green hydrogen is planned.

Resumption of commercial electricity trade with EU countries with the gradual expansion of export capacities up to 7 GW.

The plan also envisages investments in smart networks (Smart Grids), improving the efficiency of energy transmission and distribution.

The recovery plan of Ukraine is designed for 10 years - until 2032.

It will be recalled that earlier in Ukraine the plan of 30 GW by 2030 was presented, which provided for an increase in the capacity of green energy to 30 GW in 2030.