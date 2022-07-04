Russian troops are trying every day to make breakthrough in direction of Barvinkovo and Sloviansk, - Mayor Balo

Every day, the enemy makes attempts to break through the defenses of the city of Barvinkovo in the Kharkiv region, which is of strategic importance for the advance to Slovyansk.

This was announced by the mayor of Barvinkovo Oleksandr Balo, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation remains tense. The enemy is trying every day to make a breakthrough in the direction of our community and Sloviansk. And a low bow to our Armed Forces who hold it. The Barvinki community is constantly under Russian shelling. Most of the city's residents left after heeding the calls of the authorities. It is dangerous to be on the territory of the community, in the city today," Balo emphasized.

