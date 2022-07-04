Prime Minister of Sweden Andersson made "very productive" visit to Kyiv, - Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson in Kyiv.

As Censor.NET informs, the President of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"I am glad to meet with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson! This is her first visit to Kyiv and it is very productive. Thank you for your solidarity with Ukrainians and supporting our course for full accession to the EU in the future," he wrote.

