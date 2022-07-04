Ukraine is gradually coming out of fuel shortage crisis, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Ukraine is slowly coming out of the fuel shortage crisis.

The head of state said this at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

Head of State said that "the government is fulfilling the task of stuffing our state with energy little by little."

"You know all the reasons. Besides bombed our oil refining facilities, besides that, you know that Russia shoots at any ways, including railroads, bridges, any bridge crossings, etc., so that we don't get diesel or gasoline with you," the President said.

"However, I believe, little by little, we are coming out of this energy crisis, and filling the market with fuel gradually is happening," Zelensky said.

