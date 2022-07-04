Next conference on Ukraine's reconstruction will be held in 2023 in London

Great Britain will host the next conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which is planned to be held in 2023.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, Elizabeth Truss, during her participation in this year's conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Lugano, Switzerland, reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are pleased to announce that Great Britain will host the Ukraine-2023 reconstruction conference," the Minister announced.

She stressed that her state and the democratic world community will support Ukraine in all difficulties, whatever it takes. "This will be the new Marshall Plan for Ukraine, and it should be done by the Ukrainians themselves, and we will facilitate immediate investment and stimulate economic growth," she said.

Truss said Britain has joined the Joint Reconstruction Coordination Group, a group London believes should be open to all partners - countries and international organizations. "We need the whole free world to support these efforts," the ministry stressed.

Read more: Post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will consist of three stages, - Shmyhal

Britain will unswervingly stand with Ukraine; it has been a leader in helping Ukraine during the war and will lead in supporting its government in its reconstruction plans, Truss promised. She also confirmed that Britain will be a leader in rebuilding the Kyiv region.

According to the politician, U.K. authorities are exploring how British businesses, technology companies and universities can be involved in efforts to rebuild Ukraine. The government is studying how British and Scottish law can be used to encourage investment and also intends "to use the opportunities and power of London and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (which is based in the British capital) to make Ukraine one of the world's main locations for investment in 2023." Legislative possibilities for expropriating the fortunes of those involved in Putin's war and using them for reconstruction are being actively explored.

Read more: Putin will regroup and attack again, we can't afford new Minsk agreement: Ukraine needs clear Victory - British Foreign Minister Truss

Ukraine, according to Truss, has real opportunities to become a place to develop industry, agriculture, technology, and become a dynamic economy.

Britain is convinced that despite all the suffering, Ukraine will emerge from this war stronger.

"President Zelensky, you have demonstrated that Ukraine is a bastion of freedom and democracy, and it is our duty as your friends and allies, as representatives of the free world, to do everything to support you," she addressed the Ukrainian leader directly.

In her words, "Ukraine's recovery from Russia's war of aggression will be a symbol of the superiority of peace and democracy over autocracy and will show Putin that his attempt to destroy Ukraine has only resulted in a stronger, more prosperous, more united nation."

Read more: British project to train Armed Forces is already working, - Reznikov