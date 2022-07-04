EU has no agreement yet on content and timing of 7th sanctions package against Russia - Swedish Prime Minister Andersson

The European Union has not yet reached an agreement either on the content of the seventh package of sanctions against Russia or on the timing of their adoption.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Sweden is ready to accept new sanctions packages against Russia. Can this be done before the summer break? I think there are different opinions in the European Union about this - whether it should be done or maybe we should wait some more. But it is important that we fully implement these sanctions, that there are no loopholes to get around them. We have to implement it all together across the EU," Andersson said.

She noted that Sweden is ready to include in the seventh sanctions package an embargo on the purchase of natural gas from Russia. The Prime Minister added that Sweden does not depend on Russian gas, and "other countries have different circumstances."