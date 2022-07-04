If Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, he will find new targets for his revanchist attacks - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking in the House of Commons of the British Parliament, said that the aggressor country's President Vladimir Putin must be stopped.

Johnson noted that Britain must "join its allies to ensure that Ukraine is victorious.

"If Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, he will find new targets for his revanchist attacks. We are not defending some abstract ideal, but the first principle of peaceful peace, which is that great and powerful countries, their neighbors, cannot be allowed to dismember, and if that were ever allowed, no people anywhere would be safe," the British Prime Minister said.

Johnson stressed that Ukraine "has the strength to end this war on the terms described by President Zelensky."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed fear that Ukraine may face pressure to reach a peace agreement with Russia that is not in its interests because of the economic consequences of war in Europe.

Johnson said the consequences of Russian President Putin being able to get his way in Ukraine would be dangerous for international security and a "long-term economic catastrophe".

