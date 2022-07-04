Best way to end war is to increase support for Ukraine and strengthen sanctions against Russia - Swedish Prime Minister Andersson

According to Magdalena Andersson, Russia should stop its military operations and send its troops home.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv, she said she condemned Russia's brutal and senseless aggression, including the killing of civilians, as well as the destruction, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

Andersson stressed that Russia's targeted strikes against Ukraine's agricultural sector are damaging both Ukraine and global food security.

"The responsibility for this developing crisis lies solely with Russia. Russia's aggression against Ukraine must stop. Russia must not be allowed to make gains from its violation of international law and other fundamental principles.

We are convinced that the best way to end this war is to increase support for Ukraine and to increase pressure on Russia because of additional sanctions. And it's important that our efforts continue as long as necessary," Andersson stressed.

"But we all know that there is one easy way to end this war: Russia can end it and go home," the Swedish Prime Minister emphasized.