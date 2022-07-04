We are negotiating with Turkey and UN on grain exports, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is in talks with Turkey and the United Nations on the export of Ukrainian grain.

"Indeed, we are now in talks with the Turkish side and with the UN. Our representatives responsible for the security of the exit from our ports of grain... We are working directly with Secretary General António Guterres. But it is very important that someone guarantees the security of ships of states other than Russia, which we do not trust, that will come to us to load this or that food product. This is what is being talked about now in Turkey," Zelensky said at a briefing with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson in Kyiv, answering journalists' questions, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

The UN, as the Head of State noted, has a leading position on this issue. "They, it seems to us, are ready to lead this process," said the President.

"On our part, we do not lose time and work on different ways, both railway and river routes for the export of our grain. We're increasing exports every day. It's not easy, difficult conditions," Zelensky added.

