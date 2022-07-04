Sloviansk mayor Lyakh: Our city has become frontline town, with Russian troops 7-10 kilometers away

The occupiers are approaching Sloviansk, and the city has become a front line.

"The city has already become a front line. Now it is very important to evacuate as many people as possible, here yesterday's event (shelling. - Ed.) became a marker and people began to leave the city more actively. As many as 70 people left yesterday and 200 people have already signed up for tomorrow; they will leave the city and the evacuation continues. Goes in two directions - Dnipro-Rivne and the second route to Pokrovsk and by train to Lviv", - he said.

According to him, the front line near the city does not change for a long time.

"The city has been helping since the first days of hostilities, and the process is endless. Every day arrives. For example, if we take yesterday, 40 houses were destroyed. A nine-story building is partially destroyed. It's always a pity for human lives, so I always urge people to evacuate", - Lyakh added.

The mayor told how far from the city in different directions are the Rashists.

"If you go in the direction of Lyman to Raihorodk, it is 7-10 km, if you go in the direction of Izyum, Dolyna, it is 30 km. If you go in the direction of Sviatohirsk, it is up to 20 km. Artillery is already hitting the city - the enemy has such an opportunity. "Perhaps he will compensate for the lack of offensive actions by shelling the city and the civilian population. But where the main blow will be, it is difficult for me to say," concluded the mayor.