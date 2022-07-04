Sweden will support Ukraine's membership after joining NATO - Swedish Prime Minister Andersson

Magdalena Andersson, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, states that her country will support an open door policy for Ukraine after joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the Prime Minister of Sweden said this at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv.

She stated that Sweden will not lobby for Ukraine's accession to NATO until it becomes a full member itself.

"But I can tell you that when we become a member, we will immediately support NATO's open door policy for Ukraine," Andersson said.

