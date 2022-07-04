ENG
Rashists destroyed or occupied 90% of wind and 30% of solar power plants in Ukraine - Halushchenko

The Russian army has destroyed, damaged or occupied 90% of the wind generators in Ukraine.

This was stated by Energy Minister German Halushchenko during the international conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Lugano (Switzerland), reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"They (Russians - ed.) have already destroyed, damaged or occupied many of our plants and installations. In particular, when we talk about electricity production from wind, 90% of the plants are occupied or destroyed," Halushchenko noted.

In addition, 30% of solar plants, 30.1% of cogeneration plants, as well as the Zaporizhzhya NPP have been destroyed or occupied.

The Minister stressed that even now Ukraine's energy mix is 70% carbon-free.

