In morning, enemy launched 7 rockets over Dnipropetrovsk region, 6 were shot down, - Reznichenko

The occupiers launched 7 rockets over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Morning rocket attack on the region. The "neighbor" "friendly" directed 7 rockets at us! Our military shot down 6 of them - over the Dnipro and Synelnykovskiy district. In the Dnipro, the fragments of the downed rocket caused a fire. The rescuers put the fire under control. No one was injured" - he noted.

According to Reznichenko, there is an "arrival" in the private sector in the city of Pokrov. Several houses were destroyed, windows of several others were broken. The explosion caused a fire. Representatives of the State Emergency Service and the police are working on the spot. Previously, there were no casualties.

