Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled assault in direction of Dolyna in Sloviansk direction. Enemy has partial success near Spirny, - General Staff

The one hundred and thirty-second day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

As noted, the situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn and Polissky directions. The threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

No signs of the creation of an offensive group were found in the Siverskyi direction. The enemy carried out mortar attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mkha, Zalizniy Myst of the Chernihiv region, and Shalygine of the Sumy region. An airstrike from a Mi-24 helicopter hit a school building in the area of Esman settlement in the Sumy region.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied borders and preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy fired artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and tanks at the areas of the settlements of Kutuzivka, Nove, Ruski Tyshki, Mala Danilivka, and Dementiivka. They launched an airstrike on the city of Kharkiv ", the message says.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the vicinity of Krasnopill, Pervomaisky, Nova Mykolaivka, Bogorodychny, Adamivka, Dolyna, Mazanka, Dibrivny, Chepil and Mospanovoy. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the enemy's attack in the direction of the Dolyna settlement. The occupiers were repelled.

According to the General Staff, in the Donetsk direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on establishing control over the territory of the Luhansk region within the administrative borders. The enemy is taking measures to restore the transport infrastructure in the rear areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnyokamyansk with barrel artillery. A missile and air strike was carried out near Sloviansk and Zvanivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is conducting assaults in the direction of the settlement of Novoluhanske, the fighting continues.

It is also reported that the enemy shelled the areas of Kodem, Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Berestov, Spirne, and Ivano-Daryivka settlements with barrel artillery. Delivered missile and air strikes near Soledar, Spirny, Pokrovsky, and Shumy.

With the support of artillery fire and aviation, the aggressor resumed assaults in the direction of the settlement of Spirne, with partial success, the hostilities continue.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces from the artillery of various calibers along the contact line is recorded. The Russian occupiers struck the settlement of Avdiyivka with aircraft.

The General Staff emphasizes that in the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advancement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Lupareve, Myrne, Shevchenkove, Chervona Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Partyzanske, Berezneguvate, Topoline, Ivanivka, Potemkine, Knyazuzka, Dobryanka, Trudolyubivka, and Osokorivka settlements. A pair of Ka-52 helicopters carried out airstrikes near Zarichny and Olgany.

